1 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 Dist (Atlantic)

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Sun Oct 1 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Surface observations, coastal radar data, and satellite wind data

indicate that the area of low pressure near the northeastern coast

of the Florida Peninsula is now just southeast of Daytona Beach and

is producing gale-force winds to the north of the center. Due to

unfavorable upper-level winds, the low is expected to weaken to a

trough and move westward across the northern Florida Peninsula and

into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days.

Even though development is not expected, gusty winds and locally

heavy rains are likely over portions of northeastern Florida and

southeastern Georgia tonight through Sunday night. Please see

statements from local National Weather Service forecast offices for

additional information.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

2. A tropical wave interacting with an upper-level low is producing

a large but disorganized area of cloudiness and showers extending

from the eastern Caribbean Sea northward across the Virgin

Islands and Puerto Rico to the nearby Atlantic waters.

Environmental conditions are not favorable for development

and tropical cyclone formation is not forecast. This system is

expected to move west-northwestward to westward at 10 to 15 mph

during the next few days bringing locally heavy rainfall over

portions of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and the

Greater Antilles during the next several days. A Flash Flood Watch

in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through late

Sunday night.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.

Forecaster Beven

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sun Oct 1 2017 For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude: 1. An area of low pressure is expected to develop a few hundred miles

south of the southern coast of Mexico or Guatemala in a couple of

days. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for

gradual development while the system moves slowly west-northwestward

or northwestward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent. Forecaster Cangialosi