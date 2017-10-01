1 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 Dist (Atlantic)

Oct 1 Sun 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
200 AM EDT Sun Oct 1 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. Surface observations, coastal radar data, and satellite wind data
indicate that the area of low pressure near the northeastern coast
of the Florida Peninsula is now just southeast of Daytona Beach and
is producing gale-force winds to the north of the center. Due to
unfavorable upper-level winds, the low is expected to weaken to a
trough and move westward across the northern Florida Peninsula and
into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days.
Even though development is not expected, gusty winds and locally
heavy rains are likely over portions of northeastern Florida and
southeastern Georgia tonight through Sunday night. Please see
statements from local National Weather Service forecast offices for
additional information.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.
2. A tropical wave interacting with an upper-level low is producing
a large but disorganized area of cloudiness and showers extending
from the eastern Caribbean Sea northward across the Virgin
Islands and Puerto Rico to the nearby Atlantic waters.
Environmental conditions are not favorable for development
and tropical cyclone formation is not forecast. This system is
expected to move west-northwestward to westward at 10 to 15 mph
during the next few days bringing locally heavy rainfall over
portions of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and the
Greater Antilles during the next several days. A Flash Flood Watch
in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through late
Sunday night.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.
Forecaster Beven
500 AM PDT Sun Oct 1 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. An area of low pressure is expected to develop a few hundred miles
south of the southern coast of Mexico or Guatemala in a couple of
days. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for
gradual development while the system moves slowly west-northwestward
or northwestward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.
Forecaster Cangialosi
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Partly cloudy skies and isolated showers along with light to moderate southeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level trough begins to shift west into the Gulf of Mexico. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman Islands which are moving towards the northwest.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 92% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 11.4 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 90.1°F L 76.5°F
Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ESE 10-20 mph GC
Barometer: 1009:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 9.03 in Last 24 hrs 0.21 This month: 0.49 in
18 Rain days in Sep 1 Rain days in Oct 0 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 30.76 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Oct 9.2 in. Average temperature in Oct: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in Oct 84°F
Moon: 81% Waxing Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN OCT 2017 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
For Tropical Weather go to:
National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/
