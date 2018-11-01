November 1, 2018

1 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

November 1, 2018
1 Nov Thu 2018

Tropical Report

 

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Berg

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. An elongated low pressure system located several hundred miles south
of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula is producing a
broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental
conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development
during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to
form during the next few days while the system moves slowly
northward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

2. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low
pressure located about 1500 miles southwest of the southern tip of
the Baja California peninsula remain disorganized. Any development
during the next few days should be slow to occur while the
disturbance moves toward the west or west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

3. An area of disturbed weather has formed about 1000 miles southwest
of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. Development
of this system is expected to be slow due to the proximity of the
disturbance to the east.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Beven

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

 

 

Moderate winds and slight seas are expected over the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure over the northwest Caribbean slowly weakens.

 

 

Humidity: 72%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 9.2  VERY HIGH  (Same as yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature –   See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 86.2°F  L 77.5°F

Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014.40 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.39 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00  This month:  0.00 in   5 days since rain  0 rain days in November

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 38.61 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in November 4.6 in.  Average temperature in November: 75°F to 86°F

in November: 82°F

 

MOON:

 41% Waning Crescent

 

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN November 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, iWorld News, News, Weather
