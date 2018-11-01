1 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$

Forecaster Berg

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. An elongated low pressure system located several hundred miles south

of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula is producing a

broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental

conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development

during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to

form during the next few days while the system moves slowly

northward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

2. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low

pressure located about 1500 miles southwest of the southern tip of

the Baja California peninsula remain disorganized. Any development

during the next few days should be slow to occur while the

disturbance moves toward the west or west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

3. An area of disturbed weather has formed about 1000 miles southwest

of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. Development

of this system is expected to be slow due to the proximity of the

disturbance to the east.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Beven

SYNOPSIS