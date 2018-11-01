1 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. An elongated low pressure system located several hundred miles south
of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula is producing a
broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental
conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development
during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to
form during the next few days while the system moves slowly
northward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.
2. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low
pressure located about 1500 miles southwest of the southern tip of
the Baja California peninsula remain disorganized. Any development
during the next few days should be slow to occur while the
disturbance moves toward the west or west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.
3. An area of disturbed weather has formed about 1000 miles southwest
of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. Development
of this system is expected to be slow due to the proximity of the
disturbance to the east.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.
Forecaster Beven
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 72% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 9.2 VERY HIGH (Same as yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 86.2°F L 77.5°F
Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: E 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1014.40 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.39 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.00 in 5 days since rain 0 rain days in November
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 38.61 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in November 4.6 in. Average temperature in November: 75°F to 86°F
Sea Temperature in November: 82°F
MOON:
41% Waning Crescent
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN November 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
