1 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Thu Jun 1 2017 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. Today marks the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, which will run until November 30. Long-term averages for the number of named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes are 12, 6, and 3, respectively. The list of names for 2017 is as follows: Name Pronunciation Name Pronunciation ------------------------------------------------------------- Arlene ar-LEEN Lee lee Bret bret Maria ma-REE-ah Cindy SIN-dee Nate nait Don dahn Ophelia o-FEEL-ya Emily EH-mih-lee Philippe fee-LEEP Franklin FRANK-lin Rina REE-nuh Gert gert Sean shawn Harvey HAR-vee Tammy TAM-ee Irma ER-mah Vince vinss Jose ho-ZAY Whitney WHIT-nee Katia KAH-tyah One tropical cyclone, Tropical Storm Arlene, already formed this year in April. The next named storm that forms this season will be Bret. This product, the Tropical Weather Outlook, briefly describes significant areas of disturbed weather and their potential for tropical cyclone formation during the next five days. The issuance times of this product are 2 AM, 8 AM, 2 PM, and 8 PM EDT. After the change to standard time in November, the issuance times are 1 AM, 7 AM, 1 PM, and 7 PM EST. A Special Tropical Weather Outlook will be issued to provide updates, as necessary, in between the regularly scheduled issuances of the Tropical Weather Outlook. Special Tropical Weather Outlooks will be issued under the same WMO and AWIPS headers as the regular Tropical Weather Outlooks. A standard package of products, consisting of the tropical cyclone public advisory, the forecast/advisory, the cyclone discussion, and a wind speed probability product, is issued every six hours for all ongoing tropical cyclones. In addition, a special advisory package may be issued at any time to advise of significant unexpected changes or to modify watches or warnings. Beginning this season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) will have the option to issue advisories, watches, and warnings for disturbances that are not yet a tropical cyclone, but which pose the threat of bringing tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land areas within 48 hours. For these land-threatening "potential tropical cyclones", NHC will issue the full suite of advisory and watch/warning products that previously had been issued only for tropical cyclones. Potential tropical cyclones will share the naming conventions currently in place for tropical depressions, being numbered from a single list (e.g., "One", "Two", "Three", etc.). The Tropical Cyclone Update is a brief statement to inform of significant changes in a tropical cyclone, to post or cancel watches or warnings, or to provide hourly position updates between intermediate advisories when the storm center is easily followed by radar. The Tropical Cyclone Update is also used in lieu of or to precede the issuance of a special advisory package. Tropical Cyclone Updates, which can be issued at any time, can be found under WMO header WTNT61-65 KNHC, and under AWIPS header MIATCUAT1-5. All NHC text and graphical products are available on the web at http://www.hurricanes.gov. More information on NHC text products can be found at http://www.hurricanes.gov/aboutnhcprod.shtml, while more information about NHC graphical products can be found at http://www.hurricanes.gov/aboutnhcgraphics.shtml. You can also interact with NHC on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NWSNHC. Notifications are available via Twitter when select NHC products are issued. Information about our Atlantic Twitter feed is available at http://www.hurricanes.gov/twitter.shtml. $$ Forecaster Beven

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 500 AM PDT Thu Jun 1 2017 For the eastern North Pacific...east of 140 degrees west longitude: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Two-E, located near the southeastern coast of Mexico. Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days. && Public Advisories on Tropical Depression Two-E are issued under WMO header WTPZ32 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP2. Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Depression Two-E are issued under WMO header WTPZ22 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP2. $$ Forecaster Beven NNNN

Weather In Cayman



Synopsis

Light to moderate winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure extends over the Caribbean. Radar images show no showers in the Cayman area.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared Humidity: 82% (Same as yesterday) UV: 13.6 EXTREME (UP from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 91.4°F L 81.0°F Wind direction TODAY: E 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1016:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.00 in

9 Rain days in May 0 Rain days in June 12 days since rain 2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 8.48 in

*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in May 84°F Moon: 50% illuminated

