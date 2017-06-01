June 1, 2017

1 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 1 Thursday 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Thu Jun 1 2017

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea 
and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected 
during the next 5 days.

Today marks the first day of the Atlantic 
hurricane season, which will run until 
November 30.  
Long-term averages for the number of
named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes are 12, 6, and 3,
respectively.

The list of names for 2017 is as follows:

Name           Pronunciation    Name            Pronunciation
-------------------------------------------------------------
Arlene         ar-LEEN          Lee             lee
Bret           bret             Maria           ma-REE-ah
Cindy          SIN-dee          Nate            nait
Don            dahn             Ophelia         o-FEEL-ya
Emily          EH-mih-lee       Philippe        fee-LEEP
Franklin       FRANK-lin        Rina            REE-nuh
Gert           gert             Sean            shawn
Harvey         HAR-vee          Tammy           TAM-ee
Irma           ER-mah           Vince           vinss
Jose           ho-ZAY           Whitney         WHIT-nee
Katia          KAH-tyah

One tropical cyclone, Tropical Storm Arlene, already formed this
year in April.  The next named storm that forms this season will be
Bret.

This product, the Tropical Weather Outlook, briefly describes
significant areas of disturbed weather and their potential for
tropical cyclone formation during the next five days.  The issuance
times of this product are 2 AM, 8 AM, 2 PM, and 8 PM EDT.  After the
change to standard time in November, the issuance times are 1 AM, 7
AM, 1 PM, and 7 PM EST.

A Special Tropical Weather Outlook will be issued to provide
updates, as necessary, in between the regularly scheduled issuances
of the Tropical Weather Outlook.  Special Tropical Weather Outlooks
will be issued under the same WMO and AWIPS headers as the regular
Tropical Weather Outlooks.

A standard package of products, consisting of the tropical cyclone
public advisory, the forecast/advisory, the cyclone discussion, and
a wind speed probability product, is issued every six hours for all
ongoing tropical cyclones.  In addition, a special advisory package
may be issued at any time to advise of significant unexpected
changes or to modify watches or warnings.

Beginning this season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) will have
the option to issue advisories, watches, and warnings for
disturbances that are not yet a tropical cyclone, but which pose the
threat of bringing tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land
areas within 48 hours.  For these land-threatening "potential
tropical cyclones", NHC will issue the full suite of advisory and
watch/warning products that previously had been issued only for
tropical cyclones.  Potential tropical cyclones will share the
naming conventions currently in place for tropical depressions,
being numbered from a single list (e.g., "One", "Two", "Three",
etc.).

The Tropical Cyclone Update is a brief statement to inform of
significant changes in a tropical cyclone, to post or cancel watches
or warnings, or to provide hourly position updates between
intermediate advisories when the storm center is easily followed by
radar.  The Tropical Cyclone Update is also used in lieu of or to
precede the issuance of a special advisory package.  Tropical
Cyclone Updates, which can be issued at any time, can be found under
WMO header WTNT61-65 KNHC, and under AWIPS header MIATCUAT1-5.

All NHC text and graphical products are available on the web at
http://www.hurricanes.gov.  More information on NHC text products
can be found at http://www.hurricanes.gov/aboutnhcprod.shtml,
while more information about NHC graphical products can be
found at http://www.hurricanes.gov/aboutnhcgraphics.shtml.

You can also interact with NHC on Facebook at
https://www.facebook.com/NWSNHC.  Notifications are available via
Twitter when select NHC products are issued.  Information about our
Atlantic Twitter feed is available at
http://www.hurricanes.gov/twitter.shtml.

$$
Forecaster Beven


Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Thu Jun 1 2017

For the eastern North Pacific...east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Depression Two-E, located near the southeastern coast of Mexico.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five
days.

&&
Public Advisories on Tropical Depression Two-E are issued under WMO
header WTPZ32 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP2.
Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Depression Two-E are issued under
WMO header WTPZ22 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP2.

$$
Forecaster Beven
NNNN


Weather In Cayman




Synopsis








Light to moderate winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure extends over the Caribbean. Radar images show no showers in the Cayman area.








Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared




Humidity: 82%  (Same as yesterday)


UV: 13.6 EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)


Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 91.4°F  L 81.0°F  


Wind direction TODAY:  E 10-15 mph




Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 10-15 mph




Barometer: 1016:00 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.21 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  0.00 in




9 Rain days in May   0 Rain days in June   12 days since rain  


2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 8.48 in




*NOTE:  record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.




Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.  Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F


 in May 84°F


Moon: 50% illuminated

 
















TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE


GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge













http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL








FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar


Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/








http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL














