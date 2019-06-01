June 1, 2019

1 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist.

June 1, 2019 by Leave a Comment
1 Jun Sat 2019

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
700 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

ATLANTIC

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat Jun 1 2019

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A broad area of low pressure located over the southern Bay of
Campeche is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.  The
low is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward across the
southern Bay of Campeche toward the east coast of Mexico during the
next few days.  If the system remains over water, a tropical
depression could form before it moves inland early next week.
Regardless of development, the disturbance will likely produce heavy
rainfall over portions of southern and southeastern Mexico during
the next few days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...50 percent.

Today marks the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, which
will run until November 30.  Long-term averages for the number of
named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes are 12, 6, and 3,
respectively.

The list of names for 2019 is as follows:

Name           Pronunciation    Name            Pronunciation
-------------------------------------------------------------
Andrea         AN-dree-uh       Lorenzo         loh-REN-zoh
Barry          BAIR-ree         Melissa         meh-LIH-suh
Chantal        shahn-TAHL       Nestor          NES-tor
Dorian         DOR-ee-an        Olga            OAL-guh
Erin           AIR-rin          Pablo           PAHB-lo
Fernand        fair-NAHN        Rebekah         reh-BEH-kuh
Gabrielle      ga-bree-ELL      Sebastien       suh-BASH-chuhn
Humberto       oom-BAIR-toh     Tanya           TAHN-yuh
Imelda         ee-MEHL-dah      Van             van
Jerry          JEHR-ee          Wendy           WEN-dee
Karen          KAIR-ren

One named cyclone, Andrea, already formed this year in May.  The
next named storm that forms this season will be Barry.

This product, the Tropical Weather Outlook, briefly describes
significant areas of disturbed weather and their potential for
tropical cyclone formation during the next five days.  The issuance
times of this product are 2 AM, 8 AM, 2 AM, and 8 PM EDT.  After the
change to standard time in November, the issuance times are 1 AM, 7
AM, 1 PM, and 7 PM EST.

A Special Tropical Weather Outlook will be issued to provide
updates, as necessary, in between the regularly scheduled issuances
of the Tropical Weather Outlook.  Special Tropical Weather Outlooks
will be issued under the same WMO and AWIPS headers as the regular
Tropical Weather Outlooks.

A standard package of products, consisting of the tropical cyclone
public advisory, the forecast/advisory, the cyclone discussion, and
a wind speed probability product, is issued every six hours for all
ongoing tropical cyclones.  In addition, a special advisory package
may be issued at any time to advise of significant unexpected
changes or to modify watches or warnings.

The Tropical Cyclone Update is a brief statement to inform of
significant changes in a tropical cyclone or to post or cancel
watches or warnings.  It is used in lieu of or to precede the
issuance of a special advisory package.  Tropical Cyclone Updates,
which can be issued at any time, can be found under WMO header
WTNT61-65 KNHC, and under AWIPS header MIATCUAT1-5.

All National Hurricane Center text and graphical products are
available on the web at https://www.hurricanes.gov. You can also
interact with NHC on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NWSNHC.
Notifications are available via Twitter when select National
Hurricane Center products are issued.  Information about our
Atlantic Twitter feed (@NHC_Atlantic) is available at
https://www.hurricanes.gov/twitter.shtml.

Forecaster Cangialosi

EASTERN NORTH PACIFIC

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sat Jun 1 2019

For the eastern North Pacific...east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Zelinsky

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light southeast winds and slight seas will prevail across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean

Humidity: 71% (DOWN from yesterday)


UV: 13.39 (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 80°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 89.5° F L 79.5°F 
Winds: Today SE 10-15 mph Tonight SE 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1013.40 mb Rising slowly

Rain: Last month: 1.87 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 3.76 in

1 day since rain

9 rain days in May

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 12.94 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.

Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in May: 82°F

MOON: 4% illumination

Waning Crescent
GRAND CAYMAN May 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center athttps://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

