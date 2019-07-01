1 July Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

1 Jul Mon 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Mon July 1 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Brown
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Mon JU1 1 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
BARBARA CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN… …EXPECTED TO BECOME A HURRICANE LATER TODAY
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
The Cayman Islands National Weather Service would like to announce that our phone lines are currently down. We are asking the public to email their weather queries to met.office@gov.ky or message us via Facebook. We are sorry for the inconvenience as services will be restore as soon as possible.
SYNOPSIS
Cloudiness and showers, associated with a tropical wave currently moving away from the Cayman area, will continue to gradually decrease from this afternoon. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west northwest. Morning thunderstorms.
Humidity: 88% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 12.9 EXTREME (Same as yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 89.4° F L 75.9°F
Winds: Today E 10-15 mph Tonight ENE 10-16 mph
Barometer: 1015.80 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.34 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.00 in
1 day since rain
0 rain days in July
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 16.28 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.
Average temperature in Juiy: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July: 84°F
MOON: 2% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
