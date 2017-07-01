July 1, 2017

1 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

July 1, 2017
Jul 1 Sat 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Jul 1 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A tropical wave located about 400 miles southwest of the Cabo

Verde Islands is producing an area of disorganized showers and

thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be

conducive for gradual development during the next several days

while the disturbance moves westward at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Stewart

 

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sat Jul 1 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles south of

Acapulco, Mexico, is producing a large area of disorganized showers

and thunderstorms. Environmental conducive are expected to be

conducive for gradual development of this system during the next

several days while it moves west-northwestward well south of the

coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi

 

 

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

Isolated showers are expected today as a weak tropical wave moves across the western Caribbean. Moderate easterly winds and slight to moderate seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure builds over the southern United States. Radar images show isolated showers west of the Cayman area.

 

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 89%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 11.8 EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 91.0°F  L 79.0°F

Wind direction TODAY:  E 10-20 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: : 10-15 mph GC

Barometer: 1016:00 mb  Rising slowly  Rain:   Last month: 4.64 in    Last 24 hrs 0.36 in  This month:  0.36 in

10 Rain days in June   1 Rain day in July   0 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 13.00 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.  Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F

in July 84°F

Moon: 55% illuminated

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2017 – Click to enlarge


http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

For Tropical Weather go to:

National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.s

*