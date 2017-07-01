1 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Jul 1 Sat 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat Jul 1 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. A tropical wave located about 400 miles southwest of the Cabo
Verde Islands is producing an area of disorganized showers and
thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be
conducive for gradual development during the next several days
while the disturbance moves westward at 10 to 15 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Forecaster Stewart
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sat Jul 1 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles south of
Acapulco, Mexico, is producing a large area of disorganized showers
and thunderstorms. Environmental conducive are expected to be
conducive for gradual development of this system during the next
several days while it moves west-northwestward well south of the
coast of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Isolated showers are expected today as a weak tropical wave moves across the western Caribbean. Moderate easterly winds and slight to moderate seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure builds over the southern United States. Radar images show isolated showers west of the Cayman area.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 89% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 11.8 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 91.0°F L 79.0°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 10-15 mph GC
Barometer: 1016:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 4.64 in Last 24 hrs 0.36 in This month: 0.36 in
10 Rain days in June 1 Rain day in July 0 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 13.00 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July 84°F
Moon: 55% illuminated
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2017 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
For Tropical Weather go to:
National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.s
