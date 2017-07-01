1 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles south of

Acapulco, Mexico, is producing a large area of disorganized showers

and thunderstorms. Environmental conducive are expected to be

conducive for gradual development of this system during the next

several days while it moves west-northwestward well south of the

coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Weather In Cayman



Synopsis

Isolated showers are expected today as a weak tropical wave moves across the western Caribbean. Moderate easterly winds and slight to moderate seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure builds over the southern United States. Radar images show isolated showers west of the Cayman area.