1 Jan Weather In Cayman

1 Jan Mon 2018
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 71% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 6.2 HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 82.2°F L 74.0°F
Wind direction TODAY: NE 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: NNE 10-15 mph GC
Barometer: 1018.10 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 2.54 in
6 Rain days in Dec 0 Rain days in Jan 4 days since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 0.00 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
100% illuminated FULL MOON
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN DEC 2017 – Click to enlarge
