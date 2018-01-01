January 1, 2018

1 Jan Weather In Cayman

1 Jan Mon 2018

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

Not available.

See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 71%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 6.2   HIGH  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 82.2°F  L 74.0°F

Wind direction TODAY:  NE 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: NNE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1018.10 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.54 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  2.54 in

  6 Rain days in Dec  0 Rain days in Jan   4 days since rain  

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 Season Total: 0.00 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in.  Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F

in Jan 81°F

 

100% illuminated  FULL MOON

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN DEC 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

