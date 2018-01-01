1 Jan Weather In Cayman

Not available.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 71% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 6.2 HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)

Wind direction TODAY: NE 10-15 mph GC



Wind direction TONIGHT: NNE 10-15 mph GC



Barometer: 1018.10 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 2.54 in



6 Rain days in Dec 0 Rain days in Jan 4 days since rain

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 0.00 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F

Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F

100% illuminated FULL MOON

