December 1, 2017

1 Dec Weather In Cayman

December 1, 2017
0
0



1 Dec Fri 2017

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

 

Moderate northeasterly winds and slight to moderate seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system builds over the southeast US. Radar images show isolated showers around the Cayman area moving towards the southwest.

 

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 81%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 6.6    HIGH  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 86.2°F  L 77.4°F

Wind direction TODAY:  NE 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1015.10 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 16.52 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  14.66 in

  19 Rain days in Oct  21 Rain days in Nov   2 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 60.39 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Nov 4.6 in.  Average temperature in Nov: 75°F to 86°F

in NOV 82°F

 

 

Moon: 93% Waxing Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN DEC 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

