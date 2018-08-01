1 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

1 Aug Wed 2018

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Berg

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Hector, located well southwest of the southern tip of the Baja

California Peninsula.

1. An area of low pressure is forecast to form several hundred miles

south or southwest of the Gulf of Tehuantepec late this week.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual

development of this system over the weekend, and a tropical

depression could form early next week while it moves

west-northwestward off the coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

Public Advisories on Tropical Storm Hector are issued under WMO

header WTPZ35 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP5.

Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Storm Hector are issued under WMO

header WTPZ25 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP5.

Forecaster Blake

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers will continue to linger across the northwest Caribbean for the next 24 hours as the upper level remains supportive of convective activity. Further east, a tropical wave, currently over the Eastern Caribbean is expected to move into the Cayman area by Thursday morning. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west. Humidity: 68% (DOWN from yesterday) UV: 11.7 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 87.6°F L 78.3°F

Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-15 mph GC

Barometer: 1016.30 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: o.00 in 2 days since rain 0 rain days in August

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 19.29 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in August 84°F Moon illumination: 81% Waning Gibbous

